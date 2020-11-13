One million Coloradans enable Colorado Exposure Notifications

STATEWIDE — More than 1 million Coloradans have enabled the statewide COVID-19 Exposure Notifications system Governor Jared Polis announced Friday. The system launched on October 25 by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) in partnership with Google and Apple.

According to the state, studies show that at just 15% adoption of exposure notification technologies, you can see a significant decrease in COVID-19 infections and deaths. Colorado is now at 17% adoption, and as adoption increases, so does the potential impact.

“By signing up for Exposure Notifications on your phone, 1 million Coloradans are stepping up and doing their part to help limit risk to family, friends, and coworkers from the deadly COVID virus. We are at a pivotal moment in this pandemic, and opting into this service at addyourphone.com helps keep our families and communities safe and our economy running,” said Governor Jared Polis.

CDPHE also says they’ve updated to innovate and optimize the processes for CO Exposure Notifications.

If you test positive for COVID-19 in Colorado, public health authorities will send you a one-time, anonymous verification code to be entered into CO Exposure Notifications.

Public health officials say because of the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases, users were experiencing a wait for their verification code as local case investigators and contact tracers worked tirelessly to manage the overwhelming flood of new cases. CDPHE stood up a new process that will text a one-time verification code directly to all people with confirmed positive test results when reported to the Colorado Electronic Disease Reporting System (CEDRS).

“Since automating this process on November 9, we have gone from sending an average of 20 verification codes per day, to sending over 5,000 per day,” said Sarah Tuneberg, Lead of Colorado’s Containment and Testing Team and CO Exposure Notifications Lead. “Thanks to this quick action, Coloradans will get the information they need quickly without further overwhelming our health workers. This is a big win for Colorado!”