COLORADO SPRINGS — During a pandemic, the traditional trip to visit Santa and sit on his lap not recommended.

However — that doesn’t mean telling Santa your wish list is out of the question.

Old Colorado City still hosting photos with Santa every weekend until Christmas this Santa is COVID safe.

There is plexiglass set up between Santa and the kids that’s completely invisible in the photos, it’s a precaution parents are comfortable with.

Santa is in Bancroft Park Saturdays 10-4 and Sunday 12-5.