NYC mayor says Colorado EMT’s death will be honored forever

NEW YORK (AP) — The body of a Colorado paramedic who came to New York City to save lives before losing his own to the coronavirus arrived Sunday night in Denver for burial.

New York’s mayor is praising the sacrifice of Paul Cary, promising that his heroism before he died of the coronavirus will be forever honored in the city he came to rescue.

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at length about Cary during his daily update Friday about the city’s progress against the disease. He said the longtime Aurora, Colorado, resident who most recently lived in Denver clearly saved lives after coming to New York to relieve a beleaguered emergency response system that was fielding more 911 calls than ever before.