Live Now
Watch FOX21 Morning News

NYC mayor says Colorado EMT’s death will be honored forever

Coronavirus

by: COLLEEN SLEVIN and LARRY NEUMEISTER, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — The body of a Colorado paramedic who came to New York City to save lives before losing his own to the coronavirus arrived Sunday night in Denver for burial.

New York’s mayor is praising the sacrifice of Paul Cary, promising that his heroism before he died of the coronavirus will be forever honored in the city he came to rescue.

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at length about Cary during his daily update Friday about the city’s progress against the disease. He said the longtime Aurora, Colorado, resident who most recently lived in Denver clearly saved lives after coming to New York to relieve a beleaguered emergency response system that was fielding more 911 calls than ever before.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local
open for business directory