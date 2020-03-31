Non-profits in Colorado Springs share resources to help seniors in need during COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — Care and Share, The Salvation Army, Pikes Peak United Way 2-1-1, and COSILoveYou have teamed up to start a food delivery service for Seniors aged 60 and up.

They’ve joined forces to create a food box delivery program for Seniors in the community without transportation.

Care and Share volunteered to provide all of the food, and all four organizations are able to share resources of transportation and volunteers to increase the collective impact in the community during this challenging time.

Food Box Delivery Program

According to a spokesperson, during the month of April, if you do not have transportation and you are a Senior 60+, they can deliver a food box to you. Simply call Pikes Peak United Way at 2-1-1 and you’ll receive a food box in 24-48 hours. Leaving a food box at your door and ringing the doorbell to abide by social distancing guidelines.

To help support this program please call to volunteer or send support to: