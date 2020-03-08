No new coronavirus cases in Colorado

DENVER — Saturday the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) state lab identified no additional presumptive positive tests. The CDPHE lab conducted 44 tests Saturday.

“We are focused on ensuring the public has access to accurate and up to date information. We are acting promptly and appreciate the coordination and efforts of local public health departments and officials. Colorado is in this together and we must continue to act accordingly,” said Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan.

As of March 7, 2020, eight cases of COVID-19 were identified in Colorado.

This week, the state laboratory expanded testing guidelines to ensure early detection in order to slow and limit transmission.

When cases test positive, the individual and their close contacts like family members and roommates are instructed to “isolate” (isolation is in the case of a person with a positive COVID test) or “quarantine” themselves (quarantine is if there is a suspected exposure).

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and local public health agencies began to issue orders on Thursday with the announcement of positive cases, according to the CDPHE.

