COLORADO SPRINGS — The state has announced a new treatment option for Coloradans who test positive for COVID-19 or who think they may have COVID-19.

New telehealth options are available now and are expected to expedite treatment for patients.

COVID-19 treatment works best if you take it within a few days of feeling sick or testing positive. Telehealth can help speed up the process of accessing treatment, especially for Coloradans in rural areas or others who can’t access an in-person appointment fast enough.

Telehealth means connecting with a doctor over the phone or through a video call. Using telehealth, a doctor can assess you and, if appropriate, give you a treatment plan that meets your needs. Coloradans who have a health care provider can ask them if telehealth is an option for learning more about COVID-19 treatment.

People who don’t have a provider, or whose provider doesn’t offer telehealth, may be able to access a telehealth provider directly. Many commercial insurance companies provide telehealth services for their members. People should contact their insurance company to learn if telehealth services are available through their plan. This could help avoid out-of-pocket costs.

Additionally, CDPHE has identified certain telehealth services that offer same-day or next-day appointments for Coloradans seeking treatment. Some of these services may accept private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.