New free COVID-19 testing site opens in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new coronavirus testing site is open in Colorado Springs, with the goal of alleviating the wait at other testing sites.

The new site is at Mission Medical Center at 2125 East LaSalle Street, near Patty Jewett Golf Course off Constitution Avenue.

Tests are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drive-up service is available. Reservations will help you get through the line more quickly. Visit covidcheckcolorado.org to schedule a free test.

“It’s free, it’s fast,” Mission Medical marketing volunteer Dan Cronin said. “Not fancy, but we’re quick and get you through, and you get your test results back in a couple days.”

Mission Medical also helped with mass testing of college students before the semester began, at the request of the state health department.