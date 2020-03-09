New coronavirus case identified in Larimer County, bringing Colorado total to 9

LARMIER COUNTY, Colo. — A new coronavirus case has been identified in Larimer County in northern Colorado, bringing the statewide total of presumptive cases to nine.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said they identified the case using overnight testing at the state lab. The state completed tests on 20 specimens Sunday night, and one tested positive.

The health department said the patient is a woman in her 50s from Larmier County. She has also been diagnosed with pneumonia.

The health department is working to gather more information and contact anyone who has had close contact with the patient.

Larimer County, which includes the cities of Fort Collins and Loveland, is on Colorado’s northern border.

As of Monday morning, the Colorado state health department has tested a total of 247 people who meet the testing criteria statewide. Nine of those tests have come back positive. The others are:

Two in Denver County

Three in Douglas County

One in Eagle County

One in El Paso County

One in Summit County