New Colorado unemployment claims drop, but totals still high

A message adorns the windows of a Mexican restaurant reopened for in-house seating while a customer settles into a booth Friday, May 29, 2020, in Denver. Restaurants are slowly reopening to customers after restrictions put in place to cut the spread of the new coronavirus have been lifted this past Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado unemployment claims related to the coronavirus pandemic’s economic blow dropped for a seventh consecutive week. But nearly half a million workers have filed regular claims for benefits since the pandemic’s beginning.

The state labor department said Thursday that more than 12,000 people filed for regular state benefits the week ending May 30. That compares to more than 15,000 claims the week ending May 23.

All told, more than 430,000 claims have been filed and processed since March 14. That figure accounts for more than 16% of the state’s total workforce that’s eligible for the program, according to the U.S. Employment and Training Administration.