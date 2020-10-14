Nearly 90 test positive for COVID-19 at Fremont Correctional Center

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) has confirmed an outbreak at the Fremont Correctional Center.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment defines an outbreak as having two or more inmates that test positive within 14 days of each other. As of right now, the facility has 74 inmates who have tested positive and 13 staff members, according to the CDOC Public Information Officer Annie Skinner.

CDOC has been regularly conducting surveillance testing for all staff in the Canon City facilities over the last several months on at least a bi-weekly schedule.

CDOC says as part of routine testing prior to any movement, an inmate had a positive test result on October 6. Since that time, there has been testing on all of the inmate population and staff testing.

Test results are coming in regularly so the numbers will be updated as the results come in. Staff and inmate testing is ongoing, and will continue over the next several weeks. Results will be posted in the afternoons on our public website at: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdoc/covid-19-faq-and-updates

The only other current outbreak in CDOC facilities is at the Sterling Correctional Facility. The last inmate positive at Sterling Correctional Facility was on September 18. CDOC anticipates the outbreak status at Sterling should conclude at the end of this week.