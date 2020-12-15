Nearly 4K vaccines arrived at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Of the nearly 50,000 vaccinations coming to the state of Colorado this week, 6,900 of them will be administered to front line health care workers in El Paso County.

The first 3,900 vaccines arrived at UCHealth Monday and almost immediately began to be given to it’s workers that have the most exposure to patients with COVID-19.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little nervous,” Jeremy Hulsker, a registered nurse in the emergency department said. “I didn’t have my best night’s sleep last night, but when I woke up, I was very excited.”

Hulsaker and his wife are nurses at UCHealth’s Memorial Hospital. He said he’s ready “for life to get back to normal” as many of his shifts have been spent entirely in COVID protection gear.

It’s similar for Cindy Ramberg, a registered Nurse in the ICU.

“As a diabetic, with a preexisting condition, I hope that people will look at me and say, well she did it, I’m going to do it as well,” Ramberg said. “I see dozens of people when I round out at the medical departments, of COVID patients who are deteriorating and needing to move to the ICU.”

The first vaccines come after months of surging patients coming into the hospital with COVID-19. The surge started in October when a couple dozen patients were in the hospital on a given day. The count grew to 292 on December 1.

The demand is beginning to wear on staff as Dr. Jason Murphy, a physician in the emergency department, said there have been days where he feels burnt out.

“I have seen the risks of COVID. I’ve seen them in people my age, I’ve seen them in people younger than me, people who have chronic disease from this now, people who have chronic balance problems another thing we’re just discovering from this,” said Dr. Murphy, who also has a Master’s Degree in public health.

Since the December 1 mark, hospitalization counts have been decreasing, as have case incidence and COVID test positivity rates in El Paso County. This all goes to show Dr. Robin Johnson, the medical director at El Paso County Public Health, that a surge from the Thanksgiving holiday has been abated.

The vaccines she sees as the beginning steps towards normalcy, though she says mask wearing, hand washing and physical distancing are still crucial as the number of vaccines the county is likely to see in the coming months is small, relative to the area’s population.

“Let’s stay in the trenches because today is a pivot, we are pivoting towards a future in which we have this vaccine for everyone,” Dr. Johnson said.

UCHealth said the 3,900 vaccines will be enough to cover the staff that meet the state’s criteria for first recipients. El Paso County Public Health said 1,900 vaccines will arrive at Penrose St. Francis and 900 vaccines at the Children’s Hospital later this week. The next shipment will go to people who live and work at long-term care and assisted living facilities.

The state expects at-risk people 65 years and older will begin to be vaccinated in the spring and the rest of the general public come summertime.

As the third wave shows signs it may begin to relent, it’s two waves of relief for health care workers.

“This is the kind of thing that’s really tough,” said Dr. Murphy. “Obviously, this is what we do, this is what we signed up for, but it’s hard to go into work every day and take care of people who are sick and knowing that I can get sick from them and take that home to my family and the kind of guilt you would have from that. So, to have this opportunity to get a vaccine today, I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am.”