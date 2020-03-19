National parks are open, waive fees amid virus

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Most national parks are open as a refuge for Americans tired of being stuck at home because of the coronavirus.

Entry fees have been eliminated, but many parks are closing visitor centers, shuttles and lodges to fight the spread of the virus.

>> Closure updates from Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument

>> Closure updates from Great Sand Dunes National Park

>> Closure updates from Rocky Mountain National Park

>> Closure updates from Mesa Verde National Park

>> Closure updates from Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

>> Closure updates from Colorado National Monument

>> Closure updates from Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site

Parks are trying to keep up with ever-changing rules and recommendations from government officials who are urging people to avoid gathering in large groups, but allowing them to get outside for fresh air as long as they keep their distance from others.