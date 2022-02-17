Most Coloradans immune to omicron, says Colorado Department of Public Health

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Colorado School of Public Health released an updated statewide modeling report showing that COVID-19 infections and hospital demand are declining.

“As we move beyond our omicron surge, it is encouraging to see this updated modeling report confirm the cautious optimism we have felt in seeing cases and hospitalizations steadily decrease,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist. “This model suggests there is a high level of immunity in the state right now and that most Coloradans are currently protected against severe disease.”

Modeling estimates that 1.4%, or 1 in every 69 Coloradans, was infectious as of Sunday, Feb. 13, and that now 90% of Coloradans are now immune to omicron infection and even more are protected against severe disease.

This significant level of immunity will begin to fade in coming months but is expected to remain high into the start of summer unless a new variant emerges that is able to escape the immune response. Such a new variant could rapidly reduce population immunity and result in a new surge.

The latest modeling projections are based on COVID-19 hospital census data through February 14, 2022, and vaccination data through February 11, 2022.