More than 79,000 file for unemployment benefits in Colorado

A lock and chain secure the outside glass doors to a hotel closed because of the new coronavirus Friday, April 24, 2020, in downtown Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — More than 79,000 people filed for unemployment benefits in the state last week, just over half of them gig and self-employed workers.

The state labor department said Thursday the number of initial filings last week was up over the approximately 67,000 applications filed during the week before that.

Last week, the state began paying an extra $600 a week to all people approved for and receiving unemployment payments under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

Nationally, roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks across the country. That is more than one in six American workers.