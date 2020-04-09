More than 46,000 people file for unemployment in Colorado

A pair of pedestrians cross 18th Avenue near Lincoln as no traffic plies the usually-congested through fares as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — The state labor department says that more than 46,000 people filed for unemployment benefits in Colorado last week as coronavirus-related job losses continued.

The state paid out $29.8 million in benefits in the week ending April 4, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

In the weeks before that, they paid out an average of $8.7 million per week.

Over the last three weeks, over 127,000 unemployment claims have been filed, about 25,000 more than were filed in all of 2019.

The state does not expect to be able to process applications for gig and self-employed workers until next week.