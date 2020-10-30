More deputies test positive in connection to the COVID-19 outbreak at the El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting 14 deputies have additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the current total of infected employees to 16 this week.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office reported 72 inmates have tested positive as well.

<<< More than 70 inmates at El Paso County Jail test positive for COVID-19

All employees and inmates who have had direct or indirect contact, or other work-related contact have been notified. Approximately 412 employees and 300 inmates have been tested this week.

The Sheriff’s Office said the current COVID situation remains the top priority of Sheriff Elder and the Staff at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

In March, EPSO put in place emergency operating plans for just this circumstance. They say they have made significant adjustments to how they normally operate the facility to combat this outbreak. EPSO plans to test and care for every employee and inmate and provide the safest facility possible under these rapidly evolving conditions.

The threat of further infection will continue to increase over the next several weeks. Within the next week the Sheriff’s Office will be testing all employees assigned to work in the jail and inmates. In addition to testing, they will provide additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to inmates.

At this point in time, there have been no inmates who have had to be hospitalized. They are all being treated in the facility by the Sheriff’s Office medical provider, WellPath.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are working diligently in collaboration with Public Health, other County leadership, the Colorado Department of Public Health Environment along with members of the National Guard Medical Team who will be assisting with the testing of the remaining inmates.

EPSO would like to express their deepest gratitude to UCHealth for assisting them with the processing of the test results.