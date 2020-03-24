Monument declares local disaster emergency

MONUMENT, Colo. — Monument is the latest southern Colorado community to declare a local disaster emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This declaration will allow the Town of Monument to more effectively respond to the current health situation, seek and utilize mutual aid, potentially obtain reimbursement, and ensure that the town’s public health professionals have all necessary tools at their disposal to keep the community safe,” city leaders said in a statement.
Monument joins El Paso County, Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, and other southern Colorado communities in making an emergency declaration.