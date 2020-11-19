Monarch Mountain to postpone season opening

MONARCH MOUNTAIN, Colo. — Monarch Mountain is postponing their opening day this season.

Monarch was scheduled to open on Friday, Nov. 20 however due to lack of snow they have to wait.

After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone our opening day for the 20/21 season due to limited early season snowfall. We promise we will open as soon as we can! — Monarch Mountain (@MonarchMountain) November 16, 2020

According to their website, they currently have an 11-inch base. Vice President of Sales Marketing Dan Bender said they could open with about 18 inches.

Monarch Mountain did say due to COVID-19 there will be some changes to operations, in order to abide by the rules set forth by local and state health officials.

It’s important to note monarch doesn’t make snow. They are one of three ski areas in Colorado that don’t alongside Cooper & Silverton. So they rely 100 percent on mother nature. However, they say, Nov. 20 is a pretty early start time anyway.

“These changes we have readily accepted knowing that without them we would not be able to provide for you an environment that is conducive to your well-being as well as the well-being of our staff. Should we need to adjust as the environment either worsens or improves, we will.” According to the website.

Colorado Ski Areas has laid out guidance for COVID precautions.