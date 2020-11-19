Member of Manitou Springs City Staff tests positive for COVID-19

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Manitou Springs confirms the first COVID-19 positive test for Manitou Springs City staff member, Wednesday.
In a new release, released Wednesday a spokesperson for the City of Manitou Springs wrote:
To slow the spread of COVID-19 and to do our absolute best at keeping our community healthy, our businesses open, our schools in-person, and our employees safe, all members of City Staff who were in prolonged contact with the positive individual over the past two weeks have been notified, and are quarantining until they receive a negative test result. These individuals exposed to COVID-19 are still available to perform emergency work within the City if necessary. Additionally, City Staff will continue to work remotely whenever possible and follow all health and safety guidelines to the letter.
Due to these safety precautions, the city clarifies that the standard level of
service they provide may be curtailed for a short period of time due to low staffing
numbers. But they have planned for an event like this to ensure that we can still perform critical functions and services.