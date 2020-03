The Colorado Springs skyline around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and other city leaders will hold a press conference Wednesday to update residents on the city’s coronavirus response.

Suthers will be joined by Aspen Point behavioral health specialist Dr. Lacey Edwards and Colorado Springs Fire Department Chief Ted Collas.

