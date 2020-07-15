Mayor: Masks will soon be mandatory in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham confirmed masks will soon be mandatory in the city.

The mayor and city council came to the decision during an emergency work session Tuesday night.

Graham said the emergency resolution is due to heavy tourism and its potential to bring the virus into the town.

Details about the requirement, including the exact conditions in which people need to wear masks, will be figured out in the coming days.

Graham said the resolution will likely go into effect this weekend, making Manitou the first city in El Paso County to mandate masks.

Graham said normally council members would take the issue to a vote, but due to COVID-19, they can make a resolution without a formal count.

The mayor said they will be fairly lenient with punishments, and will likely just have police officers reminding people to put on masks.