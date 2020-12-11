Mayor Gradisar statement on Pueblo receiving vaccinations

PUEBLO, Colo. – Mayor Nick Gradisar released the following statement on vaccinations potentially arriving in Pueblo next week:

“As Pueblo enters the holiday season, there are hopeful signs ahead for our city, but we are months away from this pandemic being over. The good news is, the first vaccines are set to arrive in Pueblo within days. That does not mean we can let down our guard and we must be realistic about what this means for our community.

The state’s vaccination plan, which Pueblo will follow, is based upon saving the most lives and it will be implemented in three stages. Phase one will vaccinate healthcare workers with direct contact with COVID-19 patients first.

Then early in phase one, the vaccine will be available for long-term care facility residents and staff. Later in phase 1, health care workers with less direct contact of COVID-19 patients and first responders will be vaccinated. Phase 2 expected to begin in the spring 2021, will vaccinate higher risk individuals – those over 65, those with at-risk medical conditions, educators, essential workers, and workers in high-density settings. In phase 3, which may not start until summer 2021, the vaccine will be available to the general public over the age of 18.

While I am excited a vaccine will be in Pueblo next week, residents must remember with a limited number of vaccinations, it could be summer of 2021 before enough doses are available for the general public. Depending on the supply of the vaccine these phases may be earlier or later.

While we wait for more vaccines to become available, we must remain vigilant by wearing our masks, social distancing and washing our hands. Once again, I am asking Puebloans to limit or cancel your holiday plans and to only celebrate Christmas with those who live in your household. Do your part Pueblo and keep your family safe this holiday season. With vaccinations so close, we do not want to make this anyone’s last Christmas by being careless.

Mayor Nick Gradisar