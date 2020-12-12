Mayor Gradisar expresses his condolences after the loss of two impactful Puebloans due to COVID-19

PUEBLO, Colo. — Mayor Nick Gradisar expressed his condolences on the deaths of two well-known and impact Puebloans — Dr. Atul Vahil and Rita Martinez, a Chicana activist:

“Yesterday, we lost Dr. Atul Vahil and Rita Martinez, two citizens who made their mark on Pueblo in different ways. Rita Martinez was a relentless fighter for social justice and equity in Pueblo. Dr. Vahil had a successful medical practice and while I can’t say I enjoyed the procedures he performed on me, I always enjoyed his sense of humor and our interactions. COVID-19 took both Puebloans too early and we will miss them. We grieve with their families for their loss and with all of the families who have lost loved ones to this pandemic.” Mayor Nick Gradisar

Dr. Atul Vahil founded Digestive Diseases Specialists in 2011. He practiced at Pueblo Endoscopy Suits, Parkview Medical Center, and St. Mary Corwin.

Rita Martinez was a prominent Chicana activist and tireless champion for civil rights in Pueblo.

The statement was made in the Mayor’s weekly video message found here: www.pueblo.us