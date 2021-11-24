DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos announced Wednesday that masks will be required at Empower Field at Mile High starting Sunday for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The mask requirement comes after Denver announced an indoor mask mandate earlier this week.

Face coverings are required in indoor public spaces for everyone above the age of 2 unless the business meets certain requirements.

At Empower Field at Mile High, masks will be required for all fans, regardless of vaccination status, in areas that include, but are not limited to, the Broncos Team Store, restrooms, elevators, indoor portions of stadium clubs, suite level corridors and the press box.

The Broncos said that since suites are considered private spaces, masks are not required in those areas of Empower Field at Mile High. Masks are also not required in the outdoor seating bowl or general concourse areas.