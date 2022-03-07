PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo students and staff members now have permission to ditch their facial coverings while in school.

Due to improving COVID-19 conditions in Pueblo County, including declining case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment’s (PDPHE) 1st Revised Public Health Order enacted on Jan. 26 has been rescinded.

Despite the new decision, experts say students and staff members should stay home when sick and get tested before returning.

“The availability of at-home rapid tests allows individuals to isolate themselves quickly to avoid infecting others,” PDPHE said. “The CDC advises those who have tested positive, or are experiencing COVID-like symptoms, remain home and away from others for at least 5 days after the start of symptoms. To protect others, students and staff members should continue to wear a mask while in public for days 6-10 of the isolation period.”

Although the health order has been lifted, health leaders say students and staff members who are immunocompromised, taking immuno-suppressive medications, or are at high risk due to underlying conditions, are advised to continue wearing masks indoors while around others or in close proximity to others.

View the Public Health Order at the health department’s website pueblohealth.org.