Map shows Colorado is #12 in vaccines administered by population

by: Michael Geheren and Nexstar Media Wire

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — South Dakota, West Virginia and North Dakota top the list of states with the highest percentage of their population who have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

All three states have given the vaccine to more than 5% of their population as of Monday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the opposite end are Arkansas and Georgia at 1.4% and South Carolina at 1.5% of the population vaccinated.

Colorado is ranked #12 as of Monday, with 3.8% of residents given the first dose of the vaccine.

