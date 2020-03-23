Manitou Springs orgs giving $500 to some residents, employees impacted by COVID-19

Pedestrians cross a nearly deserted Manitou Avenue in downtown Manitou Springs, Colo., during the lunch hour Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs residents and employees impacted by the coronavirus may be eligible for a one-time $500 payment, thanks to a relief fund established by several local organizations.

The fund will provide a one-time payment of $500 to qualifying individuals who submit applications. Applicants must:

Be either a Manitou Springs resident or work in a Manitou Springs business. Be either laid-off/terminated or significantly impacted by COVID-19. Earn $12.10/hour ($2,087/month) or less (proof of income required).

Submission of an application does not guarantee funding.

To apply for the funding, visit peaklivingmanitousprings.org. Paper applications are also available at the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Recipients will be contacted within three days after the application is received.

The emergency fund was created last week by the Manitou Springs Community Foundation in collaboration with the City of Manitou Springs, Manitou Springs Urban Renewal Authority, Manitou Emergency Recovery Fund, Manitou Springs Education Foundation, Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, and Pikes Peak Community Foundation.

So far, the fund has received more than $50,000 in donations. They are working to set up an online donation portal. In the meantime, donation checks can be mailed to:

Manitou Springs Community Foundation

304 Michigan Avenue

Manitou Springs, CO 80829