Manitou Springs offering free downtown parking

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs is joining Colorado Springs in offering free parking during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city said downtown parking will be free until April 30. The change was made to better accommodate local restaurants that are doing curbside pickups and deliveries, as well as to eliminate interactions with kiosks and cashiers.

Payment is still required to park in the Barr Trail lot on Ruxton Avenue.

Residential parking areas will still be monitored and enforced as necessary.

Colorado Springs is also offering free parking downtown and in Old Colorado City to help residents access restaurants in those areas.