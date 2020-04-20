Manitou, Cañon City schools cancel in-person classes for rest of school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs District 14 and Fremont RE-1 are the latest southern Colorado school districts to cancel in-person classes for the rest of the school year.

Both districts made the announcement Monday morning.

Manitou Springs District 14

In a letter to families, Manitou Springs D-14 says they will provide remote learning for students and remote work for staff through the end of the year. The last day of school for seniors is May 8, and the last day for all other students is May 21.

>> Read the letter.

“This decision does not mean there is a permanent ban on in-person interaction at our schools—that still may be possible on a limited basis—but we can’t depend on in-person methods to complete the school year,” the district said in the letter. “As we restore our community from social separation and stay-at-home orders, we do not know what the guidelines and directives will require, so we can’t build firm plans on uncertain foundations. We recognize that families will make their own decisions about when it is safe to re-engage with community activity. Since Remote Learning will continue, that will be the mode of teaching and learning for teachers and students. If any in-person opportunities are offered, these would only be offered to allow for connection and closure.”

The district said they will not be holding a full-scale graduation ceremony in May. The Graduation Committee will discuss two or three tentative plans on Tuesday. The district will then send a survey to seniors and their parents to solicit feedback on the tentative plans.

The district is also working on plans to let students return school equipment and retrieve personal items from school buildings.

Cañon City Schools – Fremont County RE-1

In a message to families, Cañon City Schools said they will continue to provide digital learning opportunities to all students until May 22.

>> Read the message.

“What tears at my heart most is that, while our instructional staff is doing absolutely amazing work sustaining relationships with students and driving learning forward, neither they or our children have had the opportunity to properly say goodbye,” Superintendent George Welsh said in the message. “Because of this, if we can find a way in late May to bring students back for a safe visit to their classrooms, and their parents are comfortable allowing them to do so, we will, literally, keep the door open to this as an option.”

The district is also working on plans to collect school-owned Chromebooks from students by the end of May.

The district said as of now, they are planning to hold a rescheduled high school graduation ceremony on July 30 at Citizens’ Stadium.

“Please know there is still a bit of risk that such gatherings may not be allowed,” Walsh said in the message. “However, as of now, we are moving forward with this plan.”

Other districts

Falcon D-49, Hanover D-28, Harrison D-2, Pueblo D-60, and Pueblo County D-70 previously announced they have canceled in-person learning for the rest of the school year.

Gov. Jared Polis has ordered all Colorado schools to be closed to in-person learning until at least April 30. The state is under a stay-at-home order until at least April 26.