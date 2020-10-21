MAKO Medical offers free drive-thru COVID-19 tests in Fremont County

FREMONT, Colo. — MAKO Medical is providing a free drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 starting Thursday in Fremont County.

The free testing will be conducted from Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Garden Park Building located at 201 N. Sixth Street.

“With the recent increase in community tranmission in Fremont County it is imperative that those who have been exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19 follow the guidelines for quarantine and isolation and stay home,” said FCDPHE Director Kayla Marler. “If our numbers continue to stay elevated, we will have to move into Safer at Home: Level 2 Concern and our county will again have to adhere to stricter limitations.”

People interested in the free testing will need to pre-register here to reduce wait time.

For more information about COVID-19 Fremont County visit the FCDPHE Facebook page or Fremont County Website page.