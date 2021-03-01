Lt. Gov. Primavera to visit Colorado Springs, Pueblo vaccine clinics

Colorado Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, right, confers with a nurse during a mass vaccination of 1,000 employees of Denver Public Schools including teachers, administrators, custodial workers and bus drivers at Denver Health Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera will be visiting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Colorado Springs and Pueblo Monday.

The lieutenant governor will visit a clinic at the Westside Community Center in Colorado Springs around 11 a.m. She will then visit a clinic at Boone’s Dream Guest House in Pueblo.

Appointments for both of these clinics have been filled, and no walk-ins are available.

The lieutenant governor, who is over 70, received the vaccine in early January.

Everyone over the age of 65 is currently eligible for a coronavirus vaccine in Colorado. High-risk healthcare workers, moderate-risk healthcare workers, first responders, and PreK-12 educators and childcare workers are also eligible.

If you’re in one of these groups, visit covid19.colorado.gov or call the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO-VAX-CO (1-877-268-2926) to schedule a vaccine appointment near you.