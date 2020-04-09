Lost your benefits? You can still get medical care

COLORADO SPRINGS — A medical organization is seeing an increased need for their services amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, not only because they are in the health care industry but because they help people who may not have benefits.

According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE), about 61,583 initial unemployment claims were filed just in March, meaning some people may have also lost their benefits.

Peak Vista helping out the community but the community is also helping them out.

They have adapted to serve people better with telehealth services, pharmacies have curbside pick up, and have opened a COVID-19 risk assessment center at their Jet Wing Drive location.

“That’s a location where we have provider nurses on staff to answer questions as well as make appointments so people can come in and be tested,” McManus said.

Health experts said primary care is so essential during a pandemic.

“If someone has a change in their situation, and they need primary care, they need to talk to someone about who to call regarding the virus, we’re here for you,” said Pam McManus, CEO Peak Vista.

They are also getting support from the community from people like Colette Larimer.

Larimer’s day job is a seamstress, but she got furloughed by her employer and is now using her skills for good.

“I congratulate that individual, that was willing to give in the time. She was affected by this outbreak too. I sincerely thank anyone and everyone who has stepped up and just been part of the community and supported our health care workers,” said McManus. “I also want to say we’ve gotten cards and thank you notes. Those things makes such a difference and I greatly appreciate.”

If you have the means to help Peak Vista, they are always looking for donations of PPE and cleaning supplies.

Peak Vista also has behavior health specialist for anyone who is feeling anxiety during this time.