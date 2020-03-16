Springs HVAC company helping elderly get groceries

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs HVAC company is helping out elderly community members in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

SOCO Heating and Cooling offering free grocery delivery for seniors who are in the high-risk group and shouldn’t leave their homes.

They say the seniors give them a list and pay for the groceries, but SOCO Heating and Cooling will do the rest.

They are also dropping off groceries on the porch to avoid unnecessary exposure.

“It means a lot. I have a mom who is completely disabled, knowing that somebody — in the event, I wasn’t here– could possibly help her is great,” said Josh Kern, a SOCO employee.

They anticipate they might get overwhelmed with the number of seniors asking for help, so they also have enlisted community volunteers to take over the deliveries, as well.

If you or a family member need grocery help please call 719-551-2232 or email office@socoheatingandcooling.com.