List: These Colorado counties are keeping restrictions as the COVID dial ends

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado’s COVID dial has changed from a requirement to a guidance tool, meaning local governments–cities and counties–now have more control over health orders.

Some statewide orders, including the mask mandate, remain in effect.

According to a survey of local public health agencies conducted by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, many local governments will go above and beyond these state measures.

More than half (51.5%) of the local public health agencies that responded plan to have a public health order in place. Of those, 36% plan to have a modified dial or other local order, 24% plan on staying in level green, 12% in level blue, and the rest have other plans for mitigation efforts.

Counties that indicated they would have a modified dial or a local order in addition to the state’s order:

Chaffee

Clear Creek

Conejos

Delta

Eagle

Lake

Ouray

Pitkin

Routt

San Miguel

Summit

Counties that indicated that they would maintain Level Yellow:

Counties that indicated that they would maintain Level Blue:

Broomfield (modified)

Gunnison (modified)

Denver

Jefferson

Larimer

Arapahoe

Boulder

Adams

Archuletta

La Plata

Counties that indicated that they would maintain Level Green:

Bent

Cheyenne

Costilla

Gilpin

Kit Carson

San Juan

Counties that indicated that they would not have local orders:

Alamosa

Baca

Custer

Crowley

Delores

Douglas

El Paso

Elbert

Fremont

Huerfano

Kiowa

Lincoln

Logan

Los Animas

Mesa

Montezuma

Montrose

Morgan

Otero

Phillips

Prowers

Rio Grande

Sedgwick

Teller

Washington

Weld

Yuma

Counties that have not yet communicated their plans to CDPHE include Garfield, Grand, Hinsdale, Jackson, Mineral, Moffat, Park, Rio Blanco, and Saguache.