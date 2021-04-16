List: These Colorado counties are keeping restrictions as the COVID dial ends

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado’s COVID dial has changed from a requirement to a guidance tool, meaning local governments–cities and counties–now have more control over health orders.
Some statewide orders, including the mask mandate, remain in effect.
According to a survey of local public health agencies conducted by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, many local governments will go above and beyond these state measures.
More than half (51.5%) of the local public health agencies that responded plan to have a public health order in place. Of those, 36% plan to have a modified dial or other local order, 24% plan on staying in level green, 12% in level blue, and the rest have other plans for mitigation efforts.
Counties that indicated they would have a modified dial or a local order in addition to the state’s order:
- Chaffee
- Clear Creek
- Conejos
- Delta
- Eagle
- Lake
- Ouray
- Pitkin
- Routt
- San Miguel
- Summit
Counties that indicated that they would maintain Level Yellow:
Counties that indicated that they would maintain Level Blue:
- Broomfield (modified)
- Gunnison (modified)
- Denver
- Jefferson
- Larimer
- Arapahoe
- Boulder
- Adams
- Archuletta
- La Plata
Counties that indicated that they would maintain Level Green:
- Bent
- Cheyenne
- Costilla
- Gilpin
- Kit Carson
- San Juan
Counties that indicated that they would not have local orders:
- Alamosa
- Baca
- Custer
- Crowley
- Delores
- Douglas
- El Paso
- Elbert
- Fremont
- Huerfano
- Kiowa
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Los Animas
- Mesa
- Montezuma
- Montrose
- Morgan
- Otero
- Phillips
- Prowers
- Rio Grande
- Sedgwick
- Teller
- Washington
- Weld
- Yuma
Counties that have not yet communicated their plans to CDPHE include Garfield, Grand, Hinsdale, Jackson, Mineral, Moffat, Park, Rio Blanco, and Saguache.