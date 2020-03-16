MAP: Southern Colorado schools providing free meals during closures

Cafeteria workers distribute grab and go lunches from Conte Community School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Monday, March 16,2020. The lunches provide a good meal for children while schools are closed due to coronavirus. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several southern Colorado school districts are providing free meals to students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the sites are providing meals to any child under the age of 18. The child does not have to be a resident in that district.

This map shows most of the pickup locations in the Colorado Springs area:

Tap the name of each district for more specific information.

Academy District 20 – locations in northern Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs District 11 – locations throughout Colorado Springs

Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 – locations in Fountain and southern Colorado Springs

Harrison District 2 – locations in southern Colorado Springs

Manitou Springs District 14 – locations in the Manitou Springs area

Pueblo District 60 – locations throughout Pueblo

Pueblo District 70 – locations throughout Pueblo County

Widefield District 3 – locations in southern Colorado Springs and Fountain

>> More coronavirus coverage