MAP: Southern Colorado schools providing free meals during closures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several southern Colorado school districts are providing free meals to students while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Most of the sites are providing meals to any child under the age of 18. The child does not have to be a resident in that district.
This map shows most of the pickup locations in the Colorado Springs area:
Tap the name of each district for more specific information.
Academy District 20 – locations in northern Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs District 11 – locations throughout Colorado Springs
Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 – locations in Fountain and southern Colorado Springs
Harrison District 2 – locations in southern Colorado Springs
Manitou Springs District 14 – locations in the Manitou Springs area
Pueblo District 60 – locations throughout Pueblo
Pueblo District 70 – locations throughout Pueblo County
Widefield District 3 – locations in southern Colorado Springs and Fountain