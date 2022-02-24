STATEWIDE — Various state-managed and other testing sites will be on a delayed start or closed Friday, Feb. 25, because of ongoing winter weather impacts to areas across the state.

DELAYED until 9 a.m.:

  • FLC Stadium – Durango 
  • La Plata Fairgrounds – Durango

DELAYED until 10 a.m.:

  • 16th Street Mall – Denver
  • All City Stadium – 
  • Aurora Public School PLCC – Aurora
  • Centaurus – Lafayette
  • Colorado School of Mines – Golden
  • George Washington High School – Denver
  • Instructional Support Facility
  • Kunsmiller Academy – Denver
  • Red Rocks Community College
  • Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City
  • Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton
  • Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver
  • SVVSD Innovation Center – Longmont
  • SW Plaza – Littleton

Closed

  • Our Lady of the Pines – Conifer
  • Clayton Early Learning – Denver

All patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling. There are numerous state-sponsored community testing sites across the state, as well as dozens of locations offered by private providers. State-sponsored sites are free, convenient, and do not require identification or insurance.