STATEWIDE — Various state-managed and other testing sites will be on a delayed start or closed Friday, Feb. 25, because of ongoing winter weather impacts to areas across the state.

DELAYED until 9 a.m.:

FLC Stadium – Durango

La Plata Fairgrounds – Durango

DELAYED until 10 a.m.:

16th Street Mall – Denver

All City Stadium –

Aurora Public School PLCC – Aurora

Centaurus – Lafayette

Colorado School of Mines – Golden

George Washington High School – Denver

Instructional Support Facility

Kunsmiller Academy – Denver

Red Rocks Community College

Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City

Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton

Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver

SVVSD Innovation Center – Longmont

SW Plaza – Littleton

Closed

Our Lady of the Pines – Conifer

Clayton Early Learning – Denver

All patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling. There are numerous state-sponsored community testing sites across the state, as well as dozens of locations offered by private providers. State-sponsored sites are free, convenient, and do not require identification or insurance.