STATEWIDE — Various state-managed and other testing sites will be on a delayed start or closed Friday, Feb. 25, because of ongoing winter weather impacts to areas across the state.
DELAYED until 9 a.m.:
- FLC Stadium – Durango
- La Plata Fairgrounds – Durango
DELAYED until 10 a.m.:
- 16th Street Mall – Denver
- All City Stadium –
- Aurora Public School PLCC – Aurora
- Centaurus – Lafayette
- Colorado School of Mines – Golden
- George Washington High School – Denver
- Instructional Support Facility
- Kunsmiller Academy – Denver
- Red Rocks Community College
- Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City
- Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton
- Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver
- SVVSD Innovation Center – Longmont
- SW Plaza – Littleton
Closed
- Our Lady of the Pines – Conifer
- Clayton Early Learning – Denver
All patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling. There are numerous state-sponsored community testing sites across the state, as well as dozens of locations offered by private providers. State-sponsored sites are free, convenient, and do not require identification or insurance.