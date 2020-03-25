List: All the Colorado cities and counties with stay-at-home orders

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a stay-at-home order on Monday for the city and county of Denver beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Since the mayor’s announcement, several other counties across the state have followed suit in announcing stay-at-home orders.
Below is a list with all the information you need to know about each city or county:
Cities
Counties
We will continue to update this list if and when more cities and counties are added.
What we’ve heard from other municipalities
- Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties – The Tri-County Health Department said it could make a shelter-in-place announcement as soon as Wednesday morning.
- Aurora – According to spokesperson Michel Bryant, while the city does not currently have a stay-at-home order, “the city advises residents to do just that. Unless you are reporting to an essential job or are out to meet essential needs for yourself or your family, it is important to stay home.”
- Boulder County – Stay-at-home order will be announced soon, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management. Announcement could come as soon as Wednesday.
- Castle Rock – Spokesperson Melissa Hoelting sent the following statement:
- “Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, the Town of Castle Rock has been closely coordinating with Douglas County, Tri-County Health Department and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment on how to most appropriately protect the community. These entities have not to-date recommended the issue of a “stay at home” order for our area, and so the Town has not issued one.”
- Englewood – Monday night, the council approved a resolution urging the city to put forth measures like those in Denver County.
- Lakewood – Spokesperson Stacie Oulton said a stay-at-home order is not currently being considered but “we will continue to evaluate actions based on this evolving situation.”