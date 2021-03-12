Larger vaccine clinic coming to Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Planners of the Pueblo County COVID-19 vaccination clinic are preparing to vaccinate more of the population this month following Governor Jared Polis allowing counties to open registration for vaccines to individuals in Phase 1B.4 beginning March 19.

Gov. Polis also announced a regional mass vaccination clinic operated by the state will open March 22 in Pueblo at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. The clinic is expected to eventually be able to vaccinate up to 6,000 people per day.

Details on when registration for the next phase begins in Pueblo County and how the regional vaccination site will operate will be announced next week.

The anticipated opening of the regional clinic coincides with the Governor’s decision to move up the opening date of when individuals in Phase 1B.4 can get a vaccine to March 19. Plans initially were to open registration for those in Phase 1B.4 on March 21.

The 1B.4 group includes individuals who are age 50 and older, several categories of frontline essential workers and those age 16 to 49 with at least one high-risk health condition. Categories of frontline essential workers include student facing higher education faculty and staff, restaurant workers, frontline essential workers manufacturing, postal service, public transport, public health, human services, individuals working with the homeless and those working in continuity local government.

“I am encouraged the Governor is opening vaccination phases sooner than initially scheduled,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. He added, “As Pueblo moves forward with vaccinating this next phase of individuals, we are providing vaccine to more of our residents who want the protection.”

To date healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care residents and employees, individuals age 65 and older, pre-K-12 educators and childcare workers in licensed childcare programs, agriculture and grocery workers, residents age 60 and older and residents age 16-64 with two or more high-risk conditions have been offered the vaccine in Pueblo.

“We are pleased with the state’s announcement of a Community Vaccination Site which will be set up later this month at the Colorado State Fair Grounds,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor, “With our great network of first responder agencies and volunteers in Pueblo, we have vaccinated over 30,000 people in the past three months. We aim to vaccinate 6,000 people a day in collaboration with the state, which is another positive step toward getting our community back on track.”

Everyone previously eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination is encouraged to schedule an appointment at www.pueblovaxnow.com or by calling (719) 583-4444, press option 1. Below is a complete list of individuals who are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pueblo has Worked through Phases 1A, 1B.1, 1B.2, 1B.3 (second doses on-going)

Highest risk health care workers – People who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period

Long-term care facility staff and residents

65 years old and older, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions

Health care workers – home health, hospice, pharmacy, dental, etc. and EMS

First responders

Pre-K through 12 th grade educators and school safety/support staff

grade educators and school safety/support staff Licensed childcare workers

Select members of the judicial and executive branches of government

People age 60-and-older

Frontline essential workers in grocery and agriculture

Pueblo 16-59 with two or more high-risk conditions

Pueblo begins Phase 1B.4 on March 22 (in no particular order)

People age 50 and older

Frontline essential workers to include student facing higher education faculty and staff, restaurant workers, frontline essential workers manufacturing, postal service, public transport, public health, human services, individuals working with the homeless, continuity local government

People 16-49 who have a high health risk.

To date in Pueblo County 36,100 first doses and 22,140 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Over 21,000 first doses and 14,000 second doses have been administered at the community-based mass vaccination clinic site at the Pueblo Mall.

View the multiple vaccination sites in Pueblo at www.pueblohealth.com/vaccine.