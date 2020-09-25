Kiowa County, last in Colorado without COVID-19, reports positive case

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — At least one positive COVID-19 case has been reported in each of Colorado’s 64 counties, according to data published Thursday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

One positive case has been reported in Kiowa County. Until Thursday, it was the last Colorado county with no confirmed coronavirus cases.

Kiowa County is home to nearly 1,400 people. It is situated in southeast Colorado, about 2.5 hours from Denver, along the Kansas state line.

There are 67,217 cases statewide, according to the CDPHE.

As of Thursday, 167 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,454 people have been hospitalized and 2,033 people have died statewide.

Denver County has the most cases in Colorado, with 12,785. It is also the state’s most populous county, with an estimated 727,211 people.