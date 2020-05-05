King Soopers to provide free COVID-19 testing for frontline associates; expand hours to further promote social distancing

DENVER — King Soopers announced free COVID-19 testing available, based on symptoms and medical need for frontline associates plus additional safety measures.

“At King Soopers, the safety and health of our associates and customers remains our top priority during this unprecedented time,” said Steve Burnham, president of King Soopers. “Our associates have worked tirelessly to provide communities continued access to fresh, affordable food. We are dedicated to providing support and gratitude to our associates.”

King Soopers Provides Free COVID-19 Testing to Associates

This month, King Soopers – will begin offering COVID-19 testing to associates, based on symptoms and medical need. Tests will be a combination of self-administered kits and the company’s public drive-thru testing sites.

“The resilience of the King Soopers family is unparalleled, and we’re doing all we can to keep our team healthy and safe,” continued Burnham. “The widespread availability of diagnostic testing will now allow our associates to feel more empowered and knowledgeable about their health, creating safer stores and facilities.”

Safety measures

● Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) – King Soopers has increased its investment in PPE to encourage a safer working environment. The company has supplied protective masks to all associates, enhanced daily sanitation practices, installed floor decals and plexiglass partitions at check lanes to promote physical distancing, reduced customer capacity limits, and taken several other steps.

● Competitive Total Rewards Packages – To support the mental and physical health of King Soopers associates, the company continues to invest in benefits packages, which includes healthcare coverage and retirement benefits.

● Helping Hands Fund and Emergency Leave – The $5 million Helping Hands fund continues to provide financial assistance to associates who are facing personal hardship due to COVID-19, including lack of access to childcare. And through the company’s Emergency Leave Guidelines, associates most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms are provided paid time off.

King Soopers is returning to regular hours of operation. These hours vary by store, but most operate from 5 am-12 am.