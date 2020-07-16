King Soopers requiring customers to wear masks starting Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — King Soopers stores across Colorado will require customers to wear masks starting Wednesday.

“As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe,” King Soopers said in a statement. “According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with social distancing and frequent handwashing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask when shopping in our stores, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our community.”

With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/r9WPD3QNFa — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) July 15, 2020

King Soopers said small children are exempt from the rule.

“We respect and acknowledge that some customers, due to medical reasons, may not be able to wear a mask (small children are exempt),” the statement said. “We encourage those customers to consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering. If they’re unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, we request that they use our ecommerce services like pickup or delivery.”

King Soopers said they are currently offering their grocery pickup service for free. The service usually comes with a $4.95 fee.

Walmart, Kohl’s, and Best Buy also announced this week that they will be requiring all customers to wear masks.