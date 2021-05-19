King Soopers no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated people

King Soopers logo on a store in Stapleton on March 24, 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — King Soopers parent company Kroger announced Wednesday that it is no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated people.

Kroger, which owns King Soopers and City Market stories in Colorado, said fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in its facilities starting Thursday. This includes stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction.

The policy change follows mask-wearing guidance from the CDC that was released late last week.

Non-vaccinated employees will still be required to wear masks, and the company requests that non-vaccinated customers continue to wear masks.

Associates in Kroger’s pharmacy and clinic locations will still be required to wear a mask due to the CDC’s guidance for healthcare settings.

The company said it will continue to implement enhanced cleaning and physical distancing across all facilities, as well as offer associates a $100 one-time payment for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.