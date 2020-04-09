King Soopers extends hours to promote social distancing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — King Soopers is extending its hours to help promote social distancing.

Starting Monday, stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. A King Soopers spokeswoman said the additional hours will help spread out the flow of traffic and reduce the number of customers waiting in line when stores open.

In March, the grocery chain shortened its hours to give employees more time to clean and restock. From March 15 through Saturday, the hours were 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Also starting next week, the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday will be reserved for senior citizens and at-risk customers.

King Soopers also said it will be closing early on Easter Sunday, April 12. Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.

Earlier this week, King Soopers announced it would begin limiting the number of customers in the store at one time. That number is now limited to 50 percent of the building’s maximum capacity.