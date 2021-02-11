King Soopers across Colorado now accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — King Soopers and City Market stores across Colorado are now offering appointments for COVID-19 vaccines, the company said Thursday.

King Soopers said that as part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, they have received an additional supply of the Moderna vaccine, allowing them to add more vaccine locations across the state.

According to state guidelines, health care workers, seniors over age 65, K-12 education and childcare workers are currently eligible for vaccines. Select state government officials can also make an appointment.

To make a vaccine appointment with King Soopers or City Market, visit kingsoopers.com/covidvaccine or citymarket.com/covidvaccine.

“With 147 pharmacies throughout Colorado, King Soopers and City Market serve their local communities by providing the unique ability to efficiently administer the vaccine,” the company said in a statement. “It is anticipated that King Soopers and City Market will be able to expand vaccine distribution to the general public as state government opens the vaccination program to additional groups.”

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado, including a map of providers currently offering appointments near you, visit covid19.colorado.gov or call the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO-VAX-CO (1-877-268-2926).