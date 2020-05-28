Kid camps get ready for social distant summer

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several kids camps in southern Colorado are getting ready to open their doors June 1st, following Governor Jared Polis’s announcement.

“You can get back to your world, why we take care of yours kiddos,” Jamie Holstein, the Vice President of programming at YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region said.

According to the Governor’s statement on Monday, Children’s day camps and youth sports camps can open on June 1.

“When we heard day camps were able to open we were relieved, excited but still reserved. It’s still a scary decision to operate but childcare is such a big issue right now,” Christopher Aaby, Executive Director at Catamount Institute said.

Holstein said their capacity at the YMCA is reduced to help with social distancing guidelines but they have other spaces so they don’t have to turn anyone away.

“It may look different but were going to be able to provide a great experience for the kids,” Holstein said.

Residential overnight camps are not allowed in June. A decision about whether these camps can open in July and August will be made in mid-June.

Overnight camps that would like to operate as day camps must work with the Colorado Department of Human Services and their local public health agency for approval.

“They have been stuck inside for the last couple of months and stuck at home and now they are able to get outdoors and have a little more normality,” Aaby said.

Day camps and youth sports camps must operate with restrictions. Outdoor day camps may be held with up to 25 campers per group. Indoor day camps must remain at 10 campers per room. Groups of campers must remain with the same group and not mix with other groups. Campers both indoors and outdoors must be spaced six feet apart, to the greatest extent possible.

