Keller Elementary School moving to remote learning temporarily

COLORADO SPRINGS — Due to COVID-related illnesses, Keller Elementary School in Colorado Springs School District 11 will move to remote learning starting Wednesday, November 4, and will return to in-person learning on November 17.

The school’s kitchen will remain open during this period of remote learning for food distribution with curbside food options for breakfast and lunch. Both meal options will be available from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on regular school days.

Each case of COVID-19 is reviewed by El Paso County Public Health and the school district. As part of this public health investigation:

The people with positive COVID-19 cases are being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.

The mask use, social distancing, and activities of people while infections were assesed.

The people who were close contacts of the individuals with the probable COVID-19 cases are instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure. This is called quarantine.

