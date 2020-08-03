Jury trials postponed due to COVID case at El Paso County court

The El Paso County courthouse as seen from the Plaza of the Rockies building Monday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Judicial Building is limiting operations after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

A court spokesperson said the staff member was not assigned to any jury trials, but worked a criminal docket on July 27 in Division 15, and a four-hour proceeding on Wednesday in Division 19. The person was quarantined starting Friday afternoon.

Anyone who appeared in Division 15 or 19 on these dates is asked to email 04Administration@judicial.state.co.us for more information and to assist with contact tracing.

The court said in the interest of public safety, all jury trials and most other in-person hearings are postponed until further notice. Limited emergency services are still available.

Anyone who was scheduled to appear in El Paso County Combined Court soon should contact the division clerk for information about appearing by WebEx, appearing by phone, or rescheduling. For general information, call 719-452-5000.

Chief Judge William Bain issued an order Sunday postponing all jury trials scheduled through August 14. Any juror with a jury summons return date on or before August 14 should not report for jury duty. Jurors who have a summons to appear on or after August 17 should continue to monitor the court’s website for updates.