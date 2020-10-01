Judge upholds Colorado ordinance limiting religious events

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request to override Colorado’s 175-person limit on religious gatherings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello wrote in her decision Tuesday that allowing those gatherings to happen would “present a high risk of harm to the state of Colorado as well as the public in general.”

A conservative advocacy group named Liberty Counsel is appealing the ruling against Andrew Wommack Ministries.

State public health officials linked a spike in positive coronavirus cases to a bible conference run by Andrew Wommack held between June 29 and July 3. The state sent Wommack a cease-and-desist order as a result of the outbreak.