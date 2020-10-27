‘It is a tough number to turn around’ Pueblo health leaders warn about tighter restrictions

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) held a press briefing on Tuesday warning the community that the tightening of COVID restrictions is likely.

As of Tuesday, Pueblo is seeing 337 cases per 100,000 people the threshold set by the state is 175-350 cases per 100,000. If Pueblo continues on this trend for two weeks, the community could be forced to move to safer at home level three, this is according to the state’s COVID Dial.

Counties have three metrics that determine safer at home level.

New cases: How much the virus is circulating in a county. Percent positivity: Whether there is sufficient COVID-19 testing to capture the level of virus transmission. Impact on hospitalizations: Whether hospitalizations are increasing, stable, or declining.

To move to a less restrictive level, counties need to meet and sustain all three metrics for two weeks, according to the CDPHE website. Counties must engage in a consultation process with CDPHE, which may entail moving to a more restrictive level when they are out of compliance with any of the metrics for more than two weeks.

The safer at home level three means gyms and bars would close. In addition to reducing capacity at restaurants and businesses.

Director of the PDPHE Randy Evetts said the city is working on a mitigation plan with the state. He hopes things can improve, but is not so sure.

“Those cases that we are seeing were exposed several weeks ago. If those activities have continued and the social distancing and the mask-wearing and attending the large events have been happening since then, we will continue to see those numbers rise. So it is a tough, tough number to turn around we are really emploring our community to step up and help us,” said Evetts.

Their goal is to keep schools and businesses open.

>> Tap here to see a map of how other counties are doing.