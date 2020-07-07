Inmate and staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Buena Vista Correctional Center

BUENA VISTA, Colo. — The Department of Corrections (CDOC) has confirmed that a staff member and an inmate at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19.

The CDOC is coordinating with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and will be implementing a full prevalence testing program at the facility beginning on Wednesday. The staff member has not been inside the facility since June 30th, and at this time it has not been determined if the cases are connected. The state will conduct contact tracing.

Given the positive tests, BVCC has gone into Phase III modified operations, which means that inmates remain in their cells during the quarantine period outside of using the restrooms or showering. All meals and medications are delivered to inmates in their living units. The inmates will have access to their normal personal property during the quarantine period, as well as access to mail. The facility will continue to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day and staff and inmates will continue to be required to wear face coverings.

As part of the prevalence testing, inmates will be appropriately quarantined and put into cohorts within the facility.

Additional information regarding the outcomes of the prevalence testing will be available on the CDOC testing database as results are received and processed. That information is available at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdoc/covid-19-faq-and-updates